JP Morgan Maintains Hershey (HSY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.98% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hershey is 284.12. The forecasts range from a low of 262.60 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.98% from its latest reported closing price of 238.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hershey is 11,089MM, an increase of 3.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.02.

Hershey Declares $1.04 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share ($4.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.04 per share.

At the current share price of $238.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.09%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSY is 0.40%, a decrease of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 181,388K shares. The put/call ratio of HSY is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hershey Trust holds 57,112K shares representing 27.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,112K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 0.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,546K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,464K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,489K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,198K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 10.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,430K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,303K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing a decrease of 15.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Hershey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billionin annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.