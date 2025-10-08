JP Morgan Maintains Heartland Express (HTLD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Heartland Express (NasdaqGS:HTLD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.16% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Heartland Express is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.16% from its latest reported closing price of $8.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Heartland Express is 1,454MM, an increase of 55.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heartland Express. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTLD is 0.08%, an increase of 15.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 50,412K shares. The put/call ratio of HTLD is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,594K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Gate City Capital Management holds 1,612K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing an increase of 62.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 159.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,450K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,408K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares , representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,241K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTLD by 6.79% over the last quarter.

