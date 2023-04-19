JP Morgan Maintains HCA Holdings (HCA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCA Holdings is $287.27. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.83% from its latest reported closing price of $271.45.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Holdings is $63,388MM, an increase of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $18.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Private Capital Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 25.64% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 673K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Signaturefd holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 99.88% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Standard Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 63.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 311.12% over the last quarter.

Pacific Global Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 15.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1845 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Holdings. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCA is 0.44%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 205,656K shares. The put/call ratio of HCA is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

HCA Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising more than 2,000 sites of care, including 187 hospitals, surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

