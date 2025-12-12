JP Morgan Maintains Haemonetics (HAE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.12% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Haemonetics is $86.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.12% from its latest reported closing price of $84.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Haemonetics is 1,270MM, a decrease of 4.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAE is 0.21%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 67,929K shares. The put/call ratio of HAE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,670K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,277K shares , representing a decrease of 16.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 72.62% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,160K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,129K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing an increase of 78.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 34.78% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,655K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 41.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,636K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.