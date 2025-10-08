JP Morgan Maintains GXO Logistics (GXO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GXO Logistics is $62.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 14.69% from its latest reported closing price of $54.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GXO Logistics is 10,479MM, a decrease of 17.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in GXO Logistics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXO is 0.26%, an increase of 19.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 133,735K shares. The put/call ratio of GXO is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 13,174K shares representing 11.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,473K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,754K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,931K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 11.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,727K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 12.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,694K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 3,600K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,254K shares , representing a decrease of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 25.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.