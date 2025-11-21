JP Morgan Maintains Grupo Cibest S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CIB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Grupo Cibest S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:CIB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.39% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grupo Cibest S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $27.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.96 to a high of $31.81. The average price target represents a decrease of 55.39% from its latest reported closing price of $61.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Cibest S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 27,491,783MM, an increase of 11.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6,117.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Cibest S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 41.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIB is 0.22%, an increase of 19.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.95% to 26,603K shares. The put/call ratio of CIB is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,479K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIB by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,133K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 980K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIB by 88.65% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 873K shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 865K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.