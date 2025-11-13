JP Morgan Maintains GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NasdaqGS:GFS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.81% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES is $40.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.81% from its latest reported closing price of $32.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GLOBALFOUNDRIES is 10,176MM, an increase of 49.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFS is 0.28%, an increase of 34.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 557,182K shares. The put/call ratio of GFS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 450,388K shares representing 81.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 22,056K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,521K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 11,408K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,367K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 12.46% over the last quarter.

FSPTX - Technology Portfolio holds 9,968K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FADTX - Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund holds 4,102K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

