JP Morgan Maintains Gentherm (THRM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Gentherm (NasdaqGS:THRM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.57% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gentherm is $44.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.57% from its latest reported closing price of $34.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gentherm is 1,717MM, an increase of 18.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gentherm. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRM is 0.11%, an increase of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 38,742K shares. The put/call ratio of THRM is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 2,195K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 23.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,838K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,335K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares , representing an increase of 32.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 46.37% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,135K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 32.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 59.80% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,109K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares , representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRM by 11.93% over the last quarter.

