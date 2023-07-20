JP Morgan Maintains Gentex (GNTX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.48% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gentex is 32.49. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.48% from its latest reported closing price of 31.40.

The projected annual revenue for Gentex is 2,257MM, an increase of 12.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gentex. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNTX is 0.28%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 230,692K shares. The put/call ratio of GNTX is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 8,932K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,852K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 1.85% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 8,630K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,621K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 3.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,259K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,135K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 3.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,237K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,244K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 1.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,128K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Gentex Background Information

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies.

