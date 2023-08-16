JP Morgan Maintains Generation Bio (GBIO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generation Bio is 12.58. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 178.32% from its latest reported closing price of 4.52.

The projected annual revenue for Generation Bio is 4MM, an increase of 334.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generation Bio. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBIO is 0.05%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 59,215K shares. The put/call ratio of GBIO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 8,279K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,494K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,644K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBIO by 16.72% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,056K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares, representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBIO by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,620K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,511K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,381K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBIO by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Generation Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company's non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is engineered to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company's efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio's mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

