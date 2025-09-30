JP Morgan Maintains General Motors (GM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of General Motors (NYSE:GM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.38% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for General Motors is $61.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 1.38% from its latest reported closing price of $60.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is 168,267MM, a decrease of 10.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,220 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GM is 0.27%, an increase of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 925,500K shares. The put/call ratio of GM is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,904K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,434K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 30,334K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,736K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 4.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,289K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,642K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 25,303K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,669K shares , representing a decrease of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,825K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,568K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 9.88% over the last quarter.

