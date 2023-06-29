JP Morgan Maintains General Mills (GIS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.62% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Mills is 86.40. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.62% from its latest reported closing price of 76.72.

The projected annual revenue for General Mills is 19,751MM, a decrease of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.15.

There are 2501 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIS is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 534,349K shares. The put/call ratio of GIS is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Capital International Investors holds 33,535K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,067K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 22,425K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,712K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 4.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,253K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,035K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 4.75% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 17,136K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,759K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,719K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 5.21% over the last quarter.

General Mills Background Information

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

