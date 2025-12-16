JP Morgan Maintains Gates Industrial (GTES) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gates Industrial is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 32.28% from its latest reported closing price of $21.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gates Industrial is 3,728MM, an increase of 9.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gates Industrial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTES is 0.31%, an increase of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 358,289K shares. The put/call ratio of GTES is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,664K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,048K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 13,452K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,133K shares , representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 1.49% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 9,440K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,674K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,504K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,711K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 48.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,903K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,271K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 21.32% over the last quarter.

