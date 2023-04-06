JP Morgan Maintains Fuller (FUL) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Fuller (NYSE:FUL) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.79% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fuller is $84.46. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 29.79% from its latest reported closing price of $65.07.

The projected annual revenue for Fuller is $3,982MM, an increase of 7.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.68.

Fuller Declares $0.19 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $65.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 82K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 12.23% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 642K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 63.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va U.s. Targeted Value Portfolio holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuller. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 10.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUL is 0.23%, a decrease of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 63,356K shares. The put/call ratio of FUL is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

H.B. Fuller Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive.

