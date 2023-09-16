JP Morgan Maintains Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.06% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontier Communications Parent is 32.30. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 109.06% from its latest reported closing price of 15.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Communications Parent is 5,836MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Communications Parent. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FYBR is 0.52%, a decrease of 28.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 280,403K shares. The put/call ratio of FYBR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 38,105K shares representing 15.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,095K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 68.83% over the last quarter.

Cerberus Capital Management holds 24,085K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,455K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 17.87% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 22,798K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,279K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 16,318K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,003K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 21.71% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,565K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,516K shares, representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FYBR by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. is an American telecommunications company. The company previously served primarily rural areas and smaller communities, but now also serves several large metropolitan markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.