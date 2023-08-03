JP Morgan Maintains Frontdoor (FTDR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.38% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontdoor is 31.62. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.38% from its latest reported closing price of 36.93.

The projected annual revenue for Frontdoor is 1,763MM, an increase of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontdoor. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTDR is 0.18%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 102,320K shares. The put/call ratio of FTDR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,930K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,039K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 27.89% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,523K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,556K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 23.23% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,919K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,740K shares, representing a decrease of 77.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 28.19% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,694K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,631K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 37.94% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,537K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 62.13% over the last quarter.

Frontdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontdoor is a company that's obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company's customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually.

