JP Morgan Maintains Fortive (FTV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.01% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fortive is $56.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.01% from its latest reported closing price of $51.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortive is 6,545MM, an increase of 4.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortive. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTV is 0.15%, an increase of 26.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 401,451K shares. The put/call ratio of FTV is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 33,174K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,900K shares , representing an increase of 33.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 6.37% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 20,563K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,656K shares , representing an increase of 28.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 3.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,213K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,013K shares , representing a decrease of 128.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 70.21% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 15,913K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,950K shares , representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,330K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,112K shares , representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTV by 28.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.