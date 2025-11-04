JP Morgan Maintains Forestar Group (FOR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.93% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Forestar Group is $31.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 26.93% from its latest reported closing price of $25.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Forestar Group is 1,782MM, an increase of 7.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forestar Group. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOR is 0.05%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 22,390K shares. The put/call ratio of FOR is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 752K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 26.35% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 693K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 14.96% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 666K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 625K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares , representing a decrease of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 24.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 567K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.