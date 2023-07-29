JP Morgan Maintains Ford Motor (F) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.71% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is 13.88. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.71% from its latest reported closing price of 13.26.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is 154,988MM, a decrease of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

Ford Motor Declares $0.15 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 25, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $13.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.13%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.77 (n=149).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.20%, a decrease of 18.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 2,237,553K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 153,595K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,546K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 12.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121,282K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,074K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 1.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91,360K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,305K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 81,407K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,717K shares, representing an increase of 70.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 208.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 70,775K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,912K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Ford Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

