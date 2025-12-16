JP Morgan Maintains Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.70% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flagstar Bank, National Association is $14.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 8.70% from its latest reported closing price of $12.93 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flagstar Bank, National Association. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLG is 0.21%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 415,363K shares. The put/call ratio of FLG is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Liberty 77 Capital holds 75,000K shares representing 18.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Reverence Capital Partners holds 35,981K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 34,689K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,505K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,790K shares , representing an increase of 20.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLG by 32.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,665K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,583K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLG by 17.98% over the last quarter.

