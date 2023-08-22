JP Morgan Maintains Fiserv (FI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.53% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiserv is 143.54. The forecasts range from a low of 112.11 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.53% from its latest reported closing price of 119.09.

The projected annual revenue for Fiserv is 18,465MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiserv. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 17.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FI is 0.23%, a decrease of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 44,870K shares. The put/call ratio of FI is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,959K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,243K shares, representing a decrease of 46.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 32.22% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 2,809K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FI by 38.86% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,460K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,109K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FI by 19.31% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 2,437K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,641K shares, representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FI by 36.59% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,959K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FI by 30.07% over the last quarter.

