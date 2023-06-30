JP Morgan Maintains First Hawaiian (FHB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.29% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Hawaiian is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.29% from its latest reported closing price of 17.91.

The projected annual revenue for First Hawaiian is 904MM, an increase of 10.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

First Hawaiian Declares $0.26 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $17.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.30%, the lowest has been 3.23%, and the highest has been 6.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Hawaiian. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHB is 0.20%, a decrease of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 157,190K shares. The put/call ratio of FHB is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 14,037K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,407K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 45.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,278K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 24.52% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 7,499K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,088K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 29.16% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 6,430K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,447K shares, representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 38.72% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 5,257K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,449K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHB by 24.92% over the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Background Information

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels.

