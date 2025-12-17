JP Morgan Maintains First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (FCNCO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FCNCO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.61% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $25.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.79 to a high of $31.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.61% from its latest reported closing price of $21.12 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 174.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCO is 0.24%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCO by 1.03% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 294K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCO by 1.63% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 204K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing an increase of 27.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCO by 34.26% over the last quarter.

AAIIX - Ancora Income Fund Class I holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Calamos Long holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

