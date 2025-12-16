JP Morgan Maintains First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of First Citizens BancShares (NasdaqGS:FCNCA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Citizens BancShares is $2,205.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,919.00 to a high of $2,730.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $2,090.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens BancShares is 4,863MM, a decrease of 45.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 126.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,104 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCA is 0.29%, an increase of 9.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.60% to 9,618K shares. The put/call ratio of FCNCA is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 737K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 435K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 90.76% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 410K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 296K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 6.21% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 268K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 3.68% over the last quarter.

