JP Morgan Maintains Ferguson Enterprises (FERG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.26% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Enterprises is $254.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $203.01 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from its latest reported closing price of $241.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Enterprises is 31,930MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.79, a decrease of 4.00% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Enterprises. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.49%, an increase of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 213,808K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,688K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,660K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 30.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,390K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,310K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 22.80% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,031K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564K shares , representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 31.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,695K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,819K shares , representing a decrease of 19.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1.91% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,439K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,166K shares , representing an increase of 23.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 69.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.