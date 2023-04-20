JP Morgan Maintains FB Financial (FBK) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FB Financial is $39.71. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $44.62. The average price target represents an increase of 30.32% from its latest reported closing price of $30.47.

The projected annual revenue for FB Financial is $588MM, an increase of 17.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.58.

FB Financial Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $30.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.08%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OMFS - Invesco Russell 2000(R) Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 15.21% over the last quarter.

XSLV - Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF holds 132K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 23K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 26.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 30.74% over the last quarter.

CRSSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 15.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB Financial. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 34,515K shares. The put/call ratio of FBK is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

FB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.2 billion in total assets.

