JP Morgan Maintains Fabrinet (FN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fabrinet is $147.39. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 55.16% from its latest reported closing price of $94.99.

The projected annual revenue for Fabrinet is $2,712MM, an increase of 9.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ZSCCX - Zacks Small-Cap Core Fund Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 431.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FN by 66.19% over the last quarter.

VIOG - Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares holds 44K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 25.10% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 211K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 57.02% over the last quarter.

Maryland Capital Management holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FN by 7.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fabrinet. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 7.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FN is 0.33%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 44,359K shares. The put/call ratio of FN is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fabrinet Background Information

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People's Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

