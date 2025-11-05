JP Morgan Maintains Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Expeditors International of Washington (NYSE:EXPD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.59% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International of Washington is $117.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.59% from its latest reported closing price of $137.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International of Washington is 12,347MM, an increase of 10.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International of Washington. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPD is 0.18%, an increase of 7.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 155,711K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPD is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 6,280K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,362K shares , representing an increase of 14.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 5,745K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,662K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 16.40% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 4,576K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,824K shares , representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 18.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,393K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,357K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 14.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,887K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,887K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 15.59% over the last quarter.

