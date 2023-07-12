JP Morgan Maintains Excelerate Energy Inc - (EE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Excelerate Energy Inc - (NYSE:EE) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.34% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy Inc - is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 46.34% from its latest reported closing price of 20.91.
The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy Inc - is 1,533MM, a decrease of 26.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.
Excelerate Energy Inc - Declares $0.02 Dividend
On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 received the payment on June 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.
At the current share price of $20.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.48%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.43%, the lowest has been 0.35%, and the highest has been 0.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.05 (n=55).
The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.94%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excelerate Energy Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EE is 0.26%, an increase of 76.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 26,989K shares. The put/call ratio of EE is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 7,854K shares representing 29.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ranger Investment Management holds 1,609K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 31.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 17.21% over the last quarter.
American Century Companies holds 1,067K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 14.26% over the last quarter.
TWHIX - Heritage Fund Investor Class holds 910K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
LMR Partners LLP holds 750K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 12.84% over the last quarter.
