JP Morgan Maintains Evolent Health (EVH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 193.11% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health is $11.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 193.11% from its latest reported closing price of $3.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health is 2,372MM, an increase of 15.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.19%, an increase of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 155,430K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 11,729K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,425K shares , representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 10.31% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,778K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 6,293K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,087K shares , representing an increase of 35.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Rubicon Founders holds 5,816K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 5,664K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,854K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 36.23% over the last quarter.

