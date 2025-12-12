JP Morgan Maintains EverQuote (EVER) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of EverQuote (NasdaqGM:EVER) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.06% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for EverQuote is $34.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.06% from its latest reported closing price of $27.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EverQuote is 610MM, a decrease of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in EverQuote. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVER is 0.10%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 32,750K shares. The put/call ratio of EVER is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 944K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 12.88% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 899K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 96.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 393.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 828K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 762K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares , representing an increase of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 76.71% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 737K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 11.44% over the last quarter.

