JP Morgan Maintains EverQuote (EVER) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of EverQuote (NasdaqGM:EVER) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.83% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for EverQuote is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.83% from its latest reported closing price of $24.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EverQuote is 610MM, a decrease of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in EverQuote. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVER is 0.11%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 32,038K shares. The put/call ratio of EVER is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 866K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 31.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 828K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 800K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing an increase of 21.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 701K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 690K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares , representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 1.99% over the last quarter.

