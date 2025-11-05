JP Morgan Maintains Eve Holding (EVEX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.01% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eve Holding is $8.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 93.01% from its latest reported closing price of $4.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eve Holding is 11MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eve Holding. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEX is 0.02%, an increase of 66.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 17,391K shares. The put/call ratio of EVEX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Masters Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 40.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,268K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares , representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 96.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,145K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 2.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,144K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares , representing a decrease of 60.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda holds 1,100K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 54.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 4.97% over the last quarter.

