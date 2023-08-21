JP Morgan Maintains Essex Property Trust (ESS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essex Property Trust is 247.35. The forecasts range from a low of 206.04 to a high of $284.55. The average price target represents an increase of 4.67% from its latest reported closing price of 236.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Essex Property Trust is 1,702MM, an increase of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essex Property Trust. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESS is 0.33%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 68,275K shares. The put/call ratio of ESS is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,846K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,799K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 43.16% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,176K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 52.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 132.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,997K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 7.50% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 1,573K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing an increase of 25.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Essex Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ('Essex'), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ('REIT') that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.