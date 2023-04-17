JP Morgan Maintains Essent Group (ESNT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essent Group is $49.07. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.71% from its latest reported closing price of $41.69.

The projected annual revenue for Essent Group is $1,072MM, an increase of 7.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.40.

Essent Group Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $41.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 463K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Dividend & Income Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spdr S&p Midcap 400 Etf Trust holds 963K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 2.70% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFLQ - Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essent Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESNT is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 127,944K shares. The put/call ratio of ESNT is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Essent Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essent Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served.

