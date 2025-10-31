JP Morgan Maintains ESAB (ESAB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.05% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ESAB is $145.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.05% from its latest reported closing price of $118.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ESAB is 2,794MM, an increase of 0.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESAB. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESAB is 0.27%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 73,430K shares. The put/call ratio of ESAB is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,922K shares representing 13.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,015K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,644K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,497K shares , representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 15.69% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,712K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 1.96% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,519K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,267K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 12.00% over the last quarter.

