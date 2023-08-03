JP Morgan Maintains ESAB (ESAB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ESAB is 75.65. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of 71.73.

The projected annual revenue for ESAB is 2,504MM, a decrease of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

ESAB Declares $0.06 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $71.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.41%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 0.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=49).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESAB. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESAB is 0.24%, an increase of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 68,286K shares. The put/call ratio of ESAB is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,502K shares representing 14.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,518K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 17.42% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,128K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,132K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,015K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares, representing a decrease of 28.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,546K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 95.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 2,621.24% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,434K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares, representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 20.80% over the last quarter.

