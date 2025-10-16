JP Morgan Maintains Enphase Energy (ENPH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Enphase Energy (NasdaqGM:ENPH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.40% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $42.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.72 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.40% from its latest reported closing price of $37.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is 4,942MM, an increase of 233.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,075 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 9.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.14%, an increase of 16.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.96% to 134,851K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,977K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,052K shares , representing a decrease of 23.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 55.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,744K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265K shares , representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 26.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,971K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 43.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,724K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 42.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,543K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 69.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.