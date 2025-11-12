JP Morgan Maintains Enovix (ENVX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Enovix (NasdaqGS:ENVX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 274.61% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enovix is $31.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 274.61% from its latest reported closing price of $8.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enovix is 102MM, an increase of 235.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enovix. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVX is 0.11%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 102,707K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Electron Capital Partners holds 7,066K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,713K shares , representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 20.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,230K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 28.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,160K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 8.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,082K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares , representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 32.95% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,988K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,052K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 29.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.