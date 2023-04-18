JP Morgan Maintains EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.16% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for EnLink Midstream is $14.22. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 37.16% from its latest reported closing price of $10.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EnLink Midstream is $11,207MM, an increase of 17.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bollard Group holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 798K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Morling Financial Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 99.87% over the last quarter.

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 72K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Globeflex Capital L P holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 25.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLC by 36.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in EnLink Midstream. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLC is 0.61%, an increase of 15.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 322,034K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Enlink Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Its purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for its employees, customers, and investors.

See all EnLink Midstream regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.