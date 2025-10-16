JP Morgan Maintains Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Enlight Renewable Energy (NasdaqGS:ENLT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.84% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Enlight Renewable Energy is $0.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.05 to a high of $0.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.84% from its latest reported closing price of $34.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enlight Renewable Energy is 2,193MM, an increase of 411.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlight Renewable Energy. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 10.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLT is 0.22%, an increase of 14.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 40,184K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLT is 3.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 8,074K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,750K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLT by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 5,669K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,649K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLT by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 3,710K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLT by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 2,619K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,868K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing an increase of 72.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENLT by 162.75% over the last quarter.

