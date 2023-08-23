JP Morgan Maintains Engagesmart (ESMT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Engagesmart is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 54.26% from its latest reported closing price of 16.31.

The projected annual revenue for Engagesmart is 388MM, an increase of 12.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engagesmart. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESMT is 0.32%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 162,369K shares. The put/call ratio of ESMT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 90,272K shares representing 53.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 25,005K shares representing 14.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,598K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing a decrease of 21.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 29.72% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,463K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,994K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares, representing a decrease of 35.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Engagesmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, its mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow its customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify its customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 68,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving.

