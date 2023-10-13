JP Morgan Maintains Energizer Holdings (ENR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.59% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 27.59% from its latest reported closing price of 29.58.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is 3,090MM, an increase of 5.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

Energizer Holdings Declares $0.30 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $29.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.09%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 72,814K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,247K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,955K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 627.92% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 4,184K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,141K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,702K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 6.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,231K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 9.01% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,228K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Energizer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

