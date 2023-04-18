JP Morgan Maintains Enact Holdings (ACT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enact Holdings is $27.20. The forecasts range from a low of $24.74 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.29% from its latest reported closing price of $24.44.

The projected annual revenue for Enact Holdings is $1,132MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

Enact Holdings Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 received the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $24.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.67%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 7.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.01 (n=73).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 63K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 44.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 40.39% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Engineers Gate Manager holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enact Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 16.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACT is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 33,366K shares. The put/call ratio of ACT is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Enact Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enact Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Enact provides mortgage insurance services to mortgage lenders and investors.

