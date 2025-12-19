JP Morgan Maintains Elbit Systems (ESLT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Elbit Systems (NasdaqGS:ESLT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.10% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Elbit Systems is $543.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $517.58 to a high of $589.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.10% from its latest reported closing price of $554.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elbit Systems is 7,034MM, a decrease of 8.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elbit Systems. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESLT is 0.21%, an increase of 17.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 10,854K shares. The put/call ratio of ESLT is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,154K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares , representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 648K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 96.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 2,936.93% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 616K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing a decrease of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 76.54% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 600K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 56.46% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 484K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.