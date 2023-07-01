JP Morgan Maintains Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.97% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edgewise Therapeutics is 23.87. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 207.97% from its latest reported closing price of 7.75.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewise Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewise Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWTX is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 67,807K shares. The put/call ratio of EWTX is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 14,567K shares representing 23.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 6,072K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 4,909K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,409K shares, representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWTX by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,933K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,493K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare muscle disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue, initially focused on addressing rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases.

