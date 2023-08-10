JP Morgan Maintains Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 194.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dyne Therapeutics is 31.18. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 194.73% from its latest reported closing price of 10.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dyne Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dyne Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYN is 0.00%, a decrease of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of DYN is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dyne Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.