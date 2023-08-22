JP Morgan Maintains DXC Technology (DXC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DXC Technology is 29.97. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.21% from its latest reported closing price of 20.36.

The projected annual revenue for DXC Technology is 14,510MM, an increase of 2.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1024 funds or institutions reporting positions in DXC Technology. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXC is 0.17%, a decrease of 11.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 224,450K shares. The put/call ratio of DXC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 18,026K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,541K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 80.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,602K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,478K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 90.71% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 9,734K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,957K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 16.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,052K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,810K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 7.77% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 6,020K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DXC Technology Background Information



DXC Technology helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world's largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences.

