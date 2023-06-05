JP Morgan Maintains Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE:NAPA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of 14.00.

The projected annual revenue for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc is 408MM, an increase of 8.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAPA is 0.24%, an increase of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 119,684K shares. The put/call ratio of NAPA is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSG Consumer Partners holds 68,551K shares representing 59.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,514K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,094K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,520K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 84.87% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,983K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAPA by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of luxury wines in North America. The acclaimed Duckhorn Portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne, each with its own dedicated winemaker.

Key filings for this company:

