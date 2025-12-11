JP Morgan Maintains DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond (DTG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:DTG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.82% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond is $19.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.46 to a high of $21.55. The average price target represents an increase of 13.82% from its latest reported closing price of $17.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond is 15,861MM, an increase of 7.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTG is 0.12%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 906K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 8.98% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 431K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 2.73% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 343K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 13.01% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 282K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 72.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 248.96% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 243K shares. No change in the last quarter.

